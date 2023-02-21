Mumbai: A clip of actor Varun Dhawan and veteran actor Anupam Kher is making rounds on social media at the very prestigious award show Dhawan at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. Actor Varun Dhawan touches the feet of Anupam Kher and Kher blessed him with a kiss on the forehead at an award show on Monday. Netizens, however, have mixed reactions to this clip as a user on Instagram commented that he was touching Anupam Kher's feet with his left hand but that is not ' sanskar'.

Another user wrote that it is our old tradition and old roots, respect it. Another user lauded Dhawan by commenting, that's what good people do! Varun is the best (with emoticons). After the film, The Kashmir Files won much appreciation from its worldwide viewers, has now been awarded "The Best Film" at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. The entire team of The Kashmir Files dedicated the award to all the victims of terrorism.

The esteemed award function held on Monday evening respected the skilled specialists for their exceptional commitment to Indian film. According to the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film website, the celebration praises the splendour of the Indian entertainment world by trying to recognize by putting forward their role for the Indian Cinema to mainstream viewers.

Other celebs present at the occasion included Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, Sahil Khan, Natalia Barulich, Jayantilal Gada, Sachet, Parampara, Vivek Agnihotri, Rishab Shetty and Hariharan among others. In the meantime, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rough Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', co-featuring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She likewise has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. Actress Alia Bhatt, who was invited with her better half Ranbir Kapoor, has been acclaimed for losing her post-pregnancy weight.