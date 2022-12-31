Hyderabad: It's a wild New Year celebration for actor Varun Dhawan. On Saturday, Varun took to Instagram and shared how is he exploring the wildlife of India. He dropped a video in which he is seen having a gala time as he goes sightseeing, spotting several animals including a tiger.

Varun has jetted off with his wife and fashion designer Natasha Dalal for New Year celebrations. The actor on Saturday took to Instagram to share a video from wildlife Safari with a hilarious caption. "When the (wolf) meet the (tiger)," he captioned the post. Reacting to the post, Arjun commented, "Nice caption ya," while Vivan Bhathena wrote, "Aare u should have called him for a selfie..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming social drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor and will also be making his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series which is an Indian instalment of spy series Citadel. Created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK, the upcoming local spy series will be launched exclusively on Prime Video.

Originally, Citadel is a big-budget sci-fi series and helmed by the Russo Brothers. Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the American version.

Excited about his OTT debut and that too with the Indian instalment of Citadel, Varun had earlier said, "Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career"

The actor had two successful outings this year. Both his films, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya did good business at the box office.