Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan will kick off the new year with the commencement of the Indian installment of Citadel. Created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK, the upcoming local spy series will be launched exclusively on Prime Video. The actor on Tuesday shared his first look from the series as he revealed details about when will he commence shooting for the same. His first look from the series garnered love and lot of fire emojis from fans and colleagues.

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped his first look from Citadel and wrote, "We are thrilled to officially announce that we will be bringing you the Indian installment of the Citadel universe. The local Original spy series will start filming in January 2023." Soon after he shared the post, his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor reacted to the post with multiple fire emojis.

Originally, Citadel is a big-budget sci-fi series and helmed by the Russo Brothers. Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the American version. Excited about his OTT debut and that too with the Indian instalment of Citadel, Varun said he is thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space.

"Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualized by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career," said Varun.

READ | Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan in Ikkis, here's what went against Bhediya actor

He added, "I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can't wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian Citadel chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj and DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making."

The Russo brothers also expressed happiness about collaborating with India. "We are thrilled to see yet another production within the Citadel universe commencing, this time in India. We, and all of AGBO, consider it an honor to collaborate with filmmakers as inspiring as DK and Raj, who bring a unique vision, style, and tone to our collection of global series. And, we can't wait to see how this remarkable cast brings their and Sita's imaginative characters to life," said executive producers, Anthony and Joe Russo.

Reportedly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will feature alongside Varun in the Indian version of Citadel. In India, the name of the project will be different.