Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has opened up on his filmmaker father David Dhawan's ill health. Varun was shooting abroad when David was rushed to hospital in Mumbai last week. The actor is neck-deep in Jug Jugg Jeeyo promotions but at the same time is making sure that he spends enough time with his father.

In a conversation with a webloid, Varun has revealed that his father is now back home after spending nearly a week in the hospital. Talking about how difficult it was to work when David was in hospital, Varun said, "It’s tough to work when your father is not well, but my father will always want me to complete my commitments. He’s recovering well at home now."

According to reports, Varun was busy shooting abroad for an upcoming film when David was hospitalised in Mumbai. Hearing about his father's ill health, Varun dropped everything and hopped on to the first possible flight to be with his family during a difficult time.

On the work front, Varun is awaiting the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal coming up next with Janhvi Kapoor.

