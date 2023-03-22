Hyderabad: The new release date of the upcoming social drama Bawaal has been announced by the makers of the movie on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, production house Nadiadwala Grandson posted on Twitter, "National Award-Winners #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 are back with #BAWAAL. Watch their epic creation on 6th October 2023 in theatres near you! Starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor."

Bawaal is all set to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Previously the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. The decision to push the release of the film is taken due to the impending VFX and technical requirements. The film went on floors last April in Lucknow and the team later traveled to Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The movie marks the first on-screen collaboration between Varun and Janhvi. Meanwhile, the Bhediya actor will also be seen in the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel. It is being created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The action-packed series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited, while Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel will drop on April 28 on Prime Video. Janhvi, on the other hand, will also be seen in Karan Johar's next sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. (With Agency inputs)