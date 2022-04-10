New Delhi: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for their next project titled Bawaal is known. The shooting of Varun and Janhvi's Bawaal has begun on Sunday. Director Nitesh Tiwari's wife Ashwiny Iyer took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the clapboard to announce the commencement of the shoot.

"#Bawaal Happiness begins. Missing Sajid Sir effervescent smile and @wardakhannadiadwala hug as the shoot begins with awesome humans and actors @varundvn & @janhvikapoor." Varun jetted off to Lucknow on Saturday for the shoot, while Janhvi flew to the Constantinople of the East on April 7. In India, the filming is scheduled to happen in three different locations. However, the names have not been disclosed yet. Apart from India, the shooting of Bawaal will also take place in four European places including Paris.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor makes heads turn in shimmery mini dress - see pics

For the unversed, Bawaal is filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Before Bawaal, the director and producer collaborated on Chhichhore, which bagged Best Hindi Feature Film National Award. Although further details of the project have been kept under wraps by the makers, this will be the first time when Varun and Janhvi will be working together as a lead pair. Bawaal, which is a love story, will release on April 7, 2023.