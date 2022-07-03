Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Varun Dhawan says believes there has been a decline in the number of big-scale Hindi commercial films as Bollywood is largely "influenced" by western cinema. Dhawan, who has starred in mainstream entertainers such as Main Tera Hero, Dishoom and Judwaa 2, said the film industry is in a transition phase during the pandemic where everyone is unsure about the kind of films that will work at the box office.

"We have stopped making big-scale, masala family entertainers because we are too influenced by the West... To begin with, no one knows what type of films will work. From the biggest producers to trade people, no one does and still every week we will come out and give gyaan (knowledge) that this works, that works," said Dhawan.

The actor returned to the big screen with Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, two years after his last theatrical outing Street Dancer 3D. The Raj Mehta-directed comedy, backed by Karan Johar, has raised more than Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 100 crore worldwide since its release on June 24.

Dhawan said the production house and his Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani have been always associated with family entertainers as they too believe in the genre. Advani's other theatrical release, horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year.

"The world has changed, nobody knew COVID-19 was coming. It hit us, everything went for a toss. So you have to do what your conviction says. Dharma believes in family entertainers, Karan Johar believes in this genre, he has always done it. I believe in this genre, I have always done these films... My career is based on it. Anil Kapoor and Kiara also believe in it. It is not like we are doing it for (the sake of it)".

Post Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the 35-year-old actor has two films lined up -- filmmaker Amar Kaushik's monster comedy Bhediya and Nitesh Tiwari's love story Bawaal. While Bawaal is still under production, Bhediya is gearing up for a November release. The film marks his reunion with producer Dinesh Vijan after their acclaimed 2015 thriller Badlapur.

"From Bhediya, one should expect the unexpected. Amar is back after Stree and Bala, and I am back with Dinesh after Badlapur. He is someone who only wants to work with me on the wackiest, darkest ideas. It is our passion project and we have gone all out with that film," Dhawan said.

Without divulging details about Bawaal, the actor said he feels blessed to have got the opportunity to collaborate with Tiwari. "Then there is Bawaal, with one of my favourite directors, Nitesh Tiwari. I was too keen to work with him but didn't know how I would get that opportunity. I feel so blessed that it has happened. I had an amazing time on set, everyday because he is such a good human being and an extremely funny person," he added.

(With agency inputs)