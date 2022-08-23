Mumbai (Maharashtra): It's a working birthday for actor Vaani Kapoor. On the occasion of her 34th birthday, Vaani started shooting for her new film. As she commenced work on her upcoming film, Vaani said that she couldn't have asked for a better gift on her birthday. The actor also revealed that every role that she will pick up from now onwards will be diverse from what she has done so far.

"It feels amazing to be starting a new film on my birthday! I couldn't have asked for a better gift for myself. I can't reveal any further but I can say that every project of mine post Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be diverse and will constantly put myself under the pump to pick challenging roles that give me the scope to shine as an actor. I'm looking to do more tricky roles which satiate my artistic appetite and this new project fits right into the scheme of things for me now," said Vaani Kapoor on her upcoming films.

Vaani Kapoor starts shooting for new film on birthday

"I want to headline films that have very strong content and this one is right up there when it comes to getting something refreshing and relevant," she said. Vaani also shared a picture of the film's script on Instagram, creating curiosity among her fans.

Vaani was most recently seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera. Despite great actors, the film failed to impress the audience. Prior to featuring in Shamshera, Vaani won hearts with her role as a trans-woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Abhishek Kapoor's directorial emerged out as a blockbuster.