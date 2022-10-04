Hyderabad (Telangana): On October 4, birthday wishes started pouring in for cricketer Rishabh Pant as he turned 25 today. His girlfriend Isha Negi aside, Rishabh received a birthday wish from another beautiful lady whose name was reportedly linked with him for a brief time. The lady is none other than Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant are again making headlines. The two, who had recently indulged in a war of words on social media, are trending on Rishabh's birthday. After an ugly spat with Pant on social media, Urvashi has seemingly wished him on his birthday.

Urvashi took to Instagram to share a video and captioned it with "Happy Birthday". While Urvashi has not mentioned who she is wishing on birthday but the netizens have concluded that her latest Instagram post is for Rishabh. The throwback video wherein Urvashi is seen giving a flying kiss is from her Cannes 2022 sojourn.

For the unversed, last, Urvashi gave an interview to a popular entertainment portal, the clip of which has now gone viral on social media. In the interview, Urvashi said that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans started linking Rishabh Pant with her again. Netizens started to write saying that the "RP" Urvashi was talking about in the interview was nobody else but Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He added hashtags - 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen', and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' at the end of the note.

Urvashi also took to Instagram to respond to Rishabh's story. She posted a note which read, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hashtags - "RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter, and Don't take advantage of a silent girl".

In 2018, rumours started brewing that the two were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai. Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two have blocked each other on WhatsApp.

In 2019, Rishabh Pant dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi. Rishabh shared a picture with Isha on Instagram and wrote a message for her, "Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy."