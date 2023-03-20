Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning. The actor obliged the paparazzi with pictures before she headed to catch a flight. Donning a long dress in light denim, Urvashi looked elegant until she began twirling at the airport for paps.

Mr. Rautela made a stunning statement in a denim midi dress from the shelves of a renowned lifestyle brand Elisabetta Franchi. A pair of Balenciaga shoes, a Fendi bag, and cool shades rounded off her look. Urvashi looked classy but the actor seemingly left netizens feeling cringed as soon as she enthusiastically twirled to flaunt her designer outfit at the airport.

Soon after a paparazzo shared Urvashi's video from the airport on Instagram, netizens swarmed the comment section and asked the actor to stop being 'so desperate.' while a social media users called Urvashi "Cringy version of Uorfi Javed" another said, "I guess she forgot for awhile airport hai madam modeling ka stage nhiii😂." A user even said, "Airport ek fashion show ban gaya."

Amid the slew of trolls, there were few who defended Urvashi on social media. A fan said "She looks so pretty," another extended support to Rautela and said, "Don't compare her with Uorfi."

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the song Boss Party from Chiranjeevi's film Waltair Vereeyya. Coming up next for Urvashi is a Telugu film with Ram Pothineni. The actor also has Inspector Avinash ready for release. The film will star Urvashi along with Randeep Hooda in the lead role.