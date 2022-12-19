Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is again in the headlines for a picture that she shared on social media. The actor on Monday broke the internet with her supposed picture with Hollywood star Ryan Gosling. Fans are in no mood to hold their horses and are speculating a Urvashi and Ryan coming together for a project. Meanwhile, a section of social media users is suspicious that the image is photoshopped while few are wondering if she has moved on from cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Urvashi, who made headlines for her online war of words with cricketer Rishabh Pant, is back in the news, and how!. The actor on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself sitting in an auto and looking at Ryan whose gaze is fixed somewhere else.

Sharing the picture, Urvashi wrote. "#RyanGosling @netflix Don’t need a third umpire to tell you who stole my 🧡 Stay tuned. It’s going to be Great, Man! #NetflixPlayback2022⏪." Going by the caption, it seems that it could be related to the announcement of Netflix's 2023 slate.

Soon after Urvashi shared the post on her Instagram page where she enjoys a following of 60.2 million, her fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages assuming she had bagged a project with Gosling. On the other hand, netizens have also trolled her for the picture. A social media user wrote, "Didi hire a good photo editor," while another wrote, "What about Rishabh Pant? while a user asked, "Auto Pant chala raha hai kya?"

Keeping social media buzz aside, it will be interesting to see what the announcement is all about. Meanwhile, Urvashi recently featured in Boss Party song from Chiranjeevi's upcoming Telugu film Waltair Veerayya. She will also be seen in the bilingual thriller 'Black Rose,' based on Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice, as well as the Hindi remake of the superhit Thiruttu Payale 2.