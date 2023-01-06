Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela continues to share cryptic posts on social media ever since cricketer Rishabh Pant has met with a car accident. From sharing one-word message like "Praying" to sharing picture of the hospital where the cricketer is being treated, Urvashi is keeping fans guessing if her social media posts have anything to do with Rishabh.

On Thursday, Urvashi took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute where the cricketer was air-lifted to on Wednesday from Dehradun's Max Hospital. Urvashi has not clarified whether she paid a visit to the cricketer but soon after she shared the post it went viral on social media and fans started speculating that the actor did meet Pant in hospital.

For unversed, Rishabh, who was receiving treatment for his injuries in Dehradun following a car accident on December 30 was brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance. He was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident took place.

The cricketer escaped the near-fatal accident on December 30, with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries. He met with the accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

Meanwhile, this is Urvashi's second cryptic post after Pant's accident. Earlier she uploaded a photo on Twitter with the message "Praying for you" which fans believe is for Rishabh. Urvashi took to Twitter and wrote, "I pray for you & your family's wellbeing," without mentioning any person's name.

Talking about Urvashi, rumours started brewing that the two were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai in 2018. Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two have blocked each other on WhatsApp.

In 2019, Rishabh Pant dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi. Rishabh shared a picture with Isha on Instagram and wrote a message for her, "Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy."