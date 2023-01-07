Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela continues the streak of cryptic posts that she began soon after cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident. On Saturday, the actor again shared two posts that netizens felt that are related to the cricketer. The actor is seemingly talking about unrequited love and "complicated life" in her latest posts.

Of late, Urvashi is being trolled mercilessly for her cryptic posts. She was also labeled as a stalker by netizens for posting picture of the hospital where Rishabh is being treated. The trolling, however, doesn't stop Urvashi from sharing more cryptic posts.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi shared two posts today. No brownie points for guessing, both with cryptic captions. Sharing a picture donning a black bodycon dress, Rautela wrote, "Simple fit cause life is too complicated 🥂." Her post opened the floodgates for trolls.

Her other post on Instagram apparently talks about failed love. Urvashi has shared a stunning picture in a red outfit with a caption that reads: "Forever isn’t for everyone ♥️🌹."

Urvashi Rautela invites trolls with latest cryptic posts

A user accused Urvashi of being "overactive" on social media ever since Rishabh's car accident. The netizens are also asking her to "focus on work" than publicity gimmicks. A user even compared Urvashi and Rishabh with Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. "Rekha Amitabh k baad ab Urvashi ar Rishabh ki kahani duniya sunya kregi😂 (After Rekha and Amitabh, people will now talk about Urvashi and Rishabh."

Last year, Urvashi and Rishabh memes stormed social media after the actor in an interview said that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her. The two then engaged in a war of words over social media for a while before Rishabh stopped responding to her attacks and let the netizens have fun at his expense. Despite his withdrawal, the Urvashi-Rishabh memes continue to engage and entertain netizens since last August.