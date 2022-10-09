Hyderabad (Telangana): After a short break, Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant meme fest has begun yet again. The netizens are having a field day after Ms. Rautela on social media announced that she is headed to Australia. The actor even shared a few pictures from her flight journey before she landed in Australia where Pant is for T20 World Cup.

On Sunday, Urvashi took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from a plane bound for Australia, where the T20 World Cup will be held. Sharing the pictures, Urvashi wrote, "Meanwhile, in Australia… & so the adventure begins." Sharing another set of pictures, the actor wrote, "Followed my ♥️, and it led me to Australia 🎥." That's it! Her caption was enough for the netizens to reopen the floodgates of memes on Twitter.

Urvashi's Instagram post is having a resounding effect on Twitter where netizens are apparently busy utilizing their Sunday to create entertaining memes. Reacting to the post, fans asked if her Australia visit is for Rishabh. For unversed, the Indian team is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup. The first match is against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Fans couldn’t help but share funny memes about Urvashi and Rishabh. A person wrote, "Rishabh Pant is waiting for you." Another fan said, "Your (red heart emoji) will be very happy to see you in Australia."

Fans are even batting for Urvashi and requesting Rishabh to accept his love. "Ab toh maan jao RP chotu bhaya..didi apke liye Australia tak pohoch gyi @rishabpant (Accept her RP, she travelled to Australia for you)." A comment read, "@urvashirautela be like ....7 samunder paar main tere @rishabpant piche piche aa gyi (Lyrics from Vishwatma song which means to travel seven oceans for someone).

For those who are late to join the Urvashi-Rishabh series, in 2018, rumours started brewing that the two were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai. Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two have blocked each other on WhatsApp. In 2019, Rishabh Pant dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi.

Here, we have compiled some of the best Urvashi-Rishabh memes and jokes for you. Thank us later: