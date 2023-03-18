Hyderabad: The recent remark by actor Sonali Kulkarni that referred to Indian women as being "lazy" infuriated a section of social media users. Sonali stated that women desire a guy who makes a good income but they "forget to take a stand for themselves". In response to her remark at an event, actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed took to her Twitter account and criticized Sonali's remark and called it "insensitive".

At a recent press meet, Sonali is seen complaining about how sluggish modern Indian girls are. According to Sonali, many women desire their future husbands to have a specific job, possess a home, stay away from their parents, and so on and so forth. Sonali added that women put financial pressure on their boyfriends or prospective husbands. She also urged modern Indian women to support their partners rather than relying on them to handle everything by themselves.

Meanwhile, Sonali's remark on modern Indian women apparently did not go down well with Urfi Javed, who reacted to it on Twitter and lashed out at Sonali for her views on modern women. She called her "entitled" and "insensitive". Uorfi criticized her saying that whatever Sonali said was insensitive since women are working hard and handling both household and official work together.

She said wanting a husband with a specific job is not wrong, adding that for centuries, men only saw women as child vending machines and for dowry. "Ladies don't be afraid to ask or demand. Yes you're right women should work but that's a privilege that not everyone gets. You're too entitled to see that may be," she further said.