Hyderabad: Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has taken the internet by storm yet again by wearing a massively ripped top and a jeans skirt with white heels. The Splitsvilla X4 fame actor, who is renowned for her bold and eccentric style, got trolled for her new look at Mumbai airport. Her outfit drew mixed responses from netizens.

Taking to Instagram, a Mumbai-based paparazzi posted a video of the actor and captioned it as "#urfijaved Janedo Bahot Late Ho Gaya He". The post received a lot of criticism while few spoke in her support. Trolling Uorfi, a user wrote, "Ye daily airport pe jaati hai but flight Nahi leti.. lagta hai luggage kisi aur ka hai.. why she will carry that many bags . Her average dress weight is 25 gram." Meanwhile another user wrote, "Subah subah kiska moh dekh liya tauba tauba."

The actor, however, received some supporting comments as well. "Log Jo bhi bole, urfi javed looks good man, n that's the fact, n this outfit is cool enough, logon ko accha Lage naa lage, sach hai, she is different but pretty n confident... I like her confidence to wear unique designs... Insaan jisme Khushi mehsoos kare wahi karte reh to behtar hai, bas haste raho n aage badho life me... Be positive n be healthy that's the only matter," said a user.

Uorfi has worn a number of outfits created from objects like safety pins, razors, glasses, and even foods like cotton candy and chandi vark. Not only does she receive criticism, but also admiration. Even Hollywood star Taylor Swift, who recently wore a similar outfit in black, praised her new glittery appearance.