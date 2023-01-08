Hyderabad: Social media sensation Uorfi Javed took to social media to share a picture with iconic poet, lyricist, and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. Uorfi bumped into one-half of Bollywood's famous Salim-Javed scriptwriter duo and managed to click a picture with him. The actor shared her picture with Akhtar along with a funny caption.

For the longest time, Urofi was rumoured to be related to the veteran screenwriter. To put the rumours to rest in her style, Uorfi even wore a quirky tee to the airport that had "Not Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter" imprinted on it. While sharing her latest pictures, she again took a dig at those who believed she is related to Javed's family, owing to the similarity in her last name with Akhtar’s first name.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Uorfi on Sunday morning shared a picture wherein she is seen posing with Javed Akhtar. Wearing a blue overcoat, Urofi is all smiles as she poses with Akhtar at what appears to be an eatery. Sharing the picture, Uorfi wrote in jest, "Finally met my grandfather today." She added, "Also, he is a legend. Right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies but he didn't refuse anyone. Chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I'm in awe."

Uorfi recently made headlines for hitting back at BJP leader and the party's Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president, Chitra Kishor Wagh over a police complaint where she accused her of vulgarity. She took to Instagram stories to share a number of posts responding to the police complaint by the BJP leader.

Uorfi has been part of several TV shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and she was also seen on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and currently on Splitsvilla X4.