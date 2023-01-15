Hyderabad: The makers of the Telugu celebrity talk show Unstoppable With NBK season 2 released first glimpse of the episode featuring superstar Pawan Kalyan. The teaser of the upcoming episode promises an adrenaline rush for the Power Star, as Pawan Kalyan is popularly known.

On Sunday, aha, the Telugu streaming platform released first glimpse of PSPK x NBK. The first glimpse of Pawan Kalyan from Unstoppable with NBK dropped days after videos and pictures of the actor from the talk show stormed the internet later last month. The first glimpse of PSPK x NBK is an interesting montage of both superstars with little to nothing revealed about their highly-anticipated conversation.

The episode featuring Pawan Kalyan will reportedly bring down the curtain on Unstoppable With NBK season 2. The buzz around Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable with NBK episode is high as the actor has apparently not appeared on any celebrity talk show so far. It certainly can't get bigger than this for Unstoppable With NBK season 2.

For the unversed, the show is hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna who needs no introduction for Telugu audience. Apart from alluring fans with his onscreen histrionics in Telugu blockbusters, Balayya, as fans fondly call him, has made his mark with his talk show Unstoppable with NBK, top-rated by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), on aha.

The second season of Unstoppable With NBK dropped in October and with it, Balakrishna, better known as NBK, who dons many hats of actor, producer and director, returned with his quirky talk show.