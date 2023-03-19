Hyderabad: Chunky Panday's niece Alanna Panday's wedding festivities have taken the internet by storm. From Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's dance moves to Suhana Khan's desi look, everything has gone viral in no time. The latest video for fans to look forward to is of Shah Rukh Khan blessing the newlyweds Alanna and the love of her life Ivor McCray.

Actress Ananya Panday's cousin and social media sensation Alanna had a dreamy wedding ceremony which was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. The star-studded bash included superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, who never miss setting couple goals even after three decades of their marriage. Gracing the occasion, the Pathaan actor gave a tight hug to both the groom and the bride. He even kissed them on their cheeks to bless the newlyweds.

In the video shared by Alanna on her Youtube channel, it can be seen towards the end that she extends her hands on spotting Shah Rukh Khan and upon hugging the actor, whispers in his ears: 'Thanks for coming', following which the actor blessed her with a warm kiss on her cheeks. The King of Bollywood was also seen shaking a leg at social media influencer Alanna Panday's wedding. Shah Rukh's fan pages and some of the attendees at the event shared videos from the event in which Gauri was seen wearing a green gown, while SRK donned a black suit in the video. They were grooving to the song Dil Nu by A P Dhillon.

SRK and Gauri were joined on the dance floor by the bride's mother, Deanne Panday. Alanna is the daughter of Deanne, a personal trainer, and Chikki Panday, Chunky Panday's brother. Her wedding photos have been making the rounds on the internet for the past few days. Alanna married her longtime partner Ivor on Thursday. Ivor works as a photographer in the US.

