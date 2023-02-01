Hyderabad: Union Budget 2023 is underway in Parliament by Indian Finance Minister Sitharaman. While Sitharaman continues to make several announcements in the Union Budget 2023-2024, netizens have already started flooding social media with memes. From Baahubali to Mughal-E-Azam and Munna Bhai MBBS, the tweeple are seemingly having a field day as they churn out hilarious memes on Budget 2023.

Netizens are at their funniest best as they react to Union Budget 2023. After FM proposed to increase the Income Tax rebate to Rs 7 lakhs, Twitter is flooded with memes echoing the apparent feeling of the middle class. Netizens also dug out clips from Ranbir Kapoor's film Rockstar and popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to churn out memes on Budget 2023.

Union Budget 2023 income tax slabs have seemingly caught the attention of netizens. Reacting to changes in tax slab, a netizen shared screenshot of Salman Khan from Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega song Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai, a netizen wrote.

Another user shared a collage from SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali to depict anticipation among taxpayers for Union Budget 2023 income tax slabs.

Sharing a scene from Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni, a user wrote, "Union Budget 2023 income tax slabs."

Another user shared a video clip from Salman and Govinda's film Partner and wrote, "Middle class people after watching reductions in income tax slabs after 8 years : #Budget2023."

Have a look at few more hilarious memes on Union Budget 2023:

Sitharaman on Wednesday said currently individuals with total income of up to Rs 5 lakh do not pay any tax due to rebate under both the old and new regimes. She further said under the new personal income tax regime, the number of slabs would be reduced to five.

Under the revamped concessional tax regime, no tax would be levied for income up to Rs 3 lakh. Income between Rs 3-6 lakh would be taxed at 5 per cent; Rs 6-9 lakh at 10 per cent, Rs 9-12 lakh at 15 per cent, Rs 12-15 lakh at 20 per cent and income of Rs 15 lakh and above will be taxed at 30 per cent. With effect from April 1, these slabs will be modified as per the Budget announcement.