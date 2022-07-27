Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Ranveer Singh is reportedly eyeing a collaboration with a renowned Hollywood star. As per a source, Ranveer has been offered a massively mounted action-adventure mini-series with the actor.

There is a huge development brewing for Ranveer as he is likely to sign a big-budget action-adventure mini-series that will also feature a prominent Hollywood action superstar, reports suggest. The latest development is an indicator of the appeal and reach that Singh has built over the years in the West with his phenomenal performances.

The actor has contributed a lot to pop culture in India and among Indians through his work and how he leads his life. So, it is not surprising that the Western entertainment industry is trying to mount a massive project with him in the lead along with an action superstar from Hollywood.

The particular project will go on the floors soon. Ranveer is currently swamped with filming and promotions of big screen tentpole films like Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and maverick South director S. Shankar's retelling of his cult classic Anniyan.

He will also have a couple of more film announcements soon for which shoot dates have been pre-committed to top filmmakers. So, juggling his schedule to make this work will be key.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is in news for his nude photoshoot for a magazine. While some couldn't stop praising the actor for his bold experiment with his look, there's a section of people who have trolled him. Ranveer posted his nude pictures on Instagram last week and since then he has been the talk of the town.