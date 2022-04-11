Mumbai (Maharashtra): Veteran Bollywood actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam has passed away. Filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Hansal Mehta on Monday morning took to Twitter and confirmed the demise of Subrahmanyam. The cause of death is not known at the moment. Hansal also said that the funeral will take place on Monday morning.

"Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy," Ashoke's tweet read.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Hansal Mehta condolenced Subrajmanyam's demise. The funeral will take place in Mumbai's Andheri West on Monday morning. Mehta's post read, "With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam."

For the unversed, Subrahmanyam was credited for writing the screenplay for the 1989 film Parinda, and for Sudhir Mishra's Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. He also won many hearts with his role as Alia Bhatt's father in Two States. He was last seen in Netflix's film Meenakshi Sundareshwar.