Mumbai: The trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama Kanjoos Makhichoos starring Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi is out. The protagonist of Kanjoos Makhichoos is Jamnaprasad Pandey (Kunal Khemu), known across the entire town of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh as a miser. His wife Madhuri (Shweta Tripathi), son Krish, and parents Gangaprasad Pandey (Piyush Mishra) and Saraswati Pandey (Alka Amin) are tired of Jamna's penny-pinching habits.

From allocating one bucket per person for bathing to using one agarbatti throughout the month, Jamnaprasad never wastes a single rupee unnecessarily. The family, however, is unaware that Jamna has been saving money to fulfill his father's long-held desire to travel on a char-dhaam yatra. The late Raju Srivastav, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta, and others also appear in the movie, written and directed by Vipul Mehta.

Also read: When Soha was 'scared' to return home with Kunal post Malang screening

Kunal expressed excitement about the movie and said that Kanjoos Makhichoos is the kind of movie he would love to watch with his family. The movie is a complete mass entertainer filled with the right amount of drama, humour, plot twists, and a sweet message. He said that he enjoyed working with his co-stars and the entire team because of the positive environment on set.

Vipul Mehta, the film's director, also provided information about it. He said the film is a story of the Lucknow-based, middle-class Pandey family. The humour portrayed in the movie is very natural. Jamnaprasad, the main character, is a miser, and the audience will be won over by his miserliness, Mehta said. The movie will be out on Zee5 on March 24.