Hyderabad: Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston and Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur spoke over the phone after the British actor attended a special screening of The Night Manager series in the UK. Aditya plays the lead in the popular Disney+ Hotstar series, which is an official adaptation of the English series, starring Tom in the lead.

In the BBC's 2017 series adaption of the author's classic novel, Tom famously played Jonathan Pine, the reluctant spy of John le Carre. Aditya recently headlined the Indian adaptation of the novel, portraying the role of Shaan Sengupta, a man who goes undercover to overthrow the empire of arms dealer Shaildendra 'Shelly' Rungta (Anil Kapoor).

Taking to Instagram, Aditya shared a screenshot of the video call with Tom with a caption. In the caption, he stated that the original night manager (Tom Hiddleston) watched their show yesterday. "He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya chahiye (what else do you need!)," said Aditya. Tom and David Farr, the author of the British version of The Night Manager, which is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar, attended the special screening of the film in London.

Director Priyanka Ghose and the creator of the Indian adaption, Sandeep Modi, were also present at the screening. Sandeep posted pictures from the event on his Instagram handle and expressed his delight at meeting the "generous and charming" Tom Hiddleston. The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager also includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.