Filming for Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej multistarrer to start on July 12

The heroes from Tollywood's "mega" family will appear together in Samuthirakhani's Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, which is reportedly being made in Telugu. According to current talks, the film will feature Sai Dharam Tej and his uncle Pawan Kalyan in the lead roles and will get on the floors very soon.

The official Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham will start its regular production on July 12, as per the newest talk from the folks. While Samuthirakani will direct the movie, Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo director Trivikram Srinivas will pen the screenplay and dialogues for the multi-starrer. The movie will be funded by People Media Factory, a well-known Telugu production company, with Vivek Kuchibhotla serving as producer.

Pawan Kalyan was last spotted in Bheemla Nayak, alongside Rana Daggubati. The actor is now working on a number of projects, one of which is a mythological drama titled 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. Sai Dharam Tej, on the other hand, has a couple of decent movies ahead too.

Bill Gates begins to follow Mahesh Babu on social media

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has started following Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts. The development comes days after Mahesh Babu, along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, met the well-known businessman in New York.

Bill Gates has recently started to follow Mahesh Babu on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts. Bill Gates only follows one Telugu star on social media, and that is Mahesh. On the work front, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor will soon start filming 'SSMB28' under Trivikram Srinivas' direction.

Mohan Babu to share screen space with Lakshmi Manchu in Agninakshathram

Actor Lakshmi Manchu has announced her next project Agninakshathram in Telugu. The actor along with the makers released a motion poster of the movie on Friday. The movie also stars her father and veteran actor Mohan Babu. This is the first time the father-daughter duo will be sharing screen space.

Directed by Prateek, Agninakshathram is being jointly produced by Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures & Manchu Entertainment.

