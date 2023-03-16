Hyderabad: The movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has garnered positive reviews from the public and has been doing well at the box office since its debut. The eagerly anticipated rom-com has made a respectable amount on its pivotal Wednesday and is rapidly approaching the Rs 100 crore threshold. On the eighth day of its release, the movie made 5.60 crores despite a sluggish weekday run.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar's opening weekend was amazing. TJMM made around 70 crores in its first weekend alone. Despite the slow run over the weekdays, it is anticipated that the movie will enter the 100-crore club by this weekend to become the second film after Pathaan to achieve this milestone this year. The first estimates of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar's earnings for the eighth day have also been released. The movie's earnings have, however, somewhat decreased as of the eighth day.

On the eighth day, the film starring Ranbir-Shraddha grossed Rs 5.60 crore. With this, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar's overall revenue has increased to Rs 87.91 crore. Considering how quickly the movie is making money, it will soon hit a century at the box office, becoming just the 12th movie since the epidemic to do so in the domestic circuit.

The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame. The rom-com is Ranbir's maiden attempt in the genre following the success of 2013's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Shardhaa's comeback after a four-year absence. It is also Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's first time working together on a project. In addition to Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Boney Kapoor also have significant roles in the movie.

