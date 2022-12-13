Hyderabad: Makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer upcoming film teased the title of their upcoming film which has been kept under wraps since the project's announcement. The makers have dropped a title teased featuring latter TJ MM written on it and asked the audience to guess the title.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a teaser poster of the upcoming film and wrote, "And the title is……Guess Karo ??? 😜." Soon after Shraddha shared the poster, Alia reshared it on Instagram Stories and tried to crack what TJ MM stands for. She jokingly wrote, "Tingle Jingle Mingle Mingle?"

Alia Bhatt tries to guess what TJ MM stands for

Keeping the guessing game on for a day, the makers will be revealing the film's title tomorrow. Ranbir and Shraddha aside, the film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, during an interaction at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Ranbir had revealed that Luv Ranjan's next rom-com film might be his last in this genre as he is "getting old". During the interaction, the Besharam actor talked about his upcoming untitled romantic comedy and said, "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older."

Over the years, Ranbir has worked in numerous romantic comedy films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Jagga Jasoos, and Besharam. His next with Shraddha has piqued interest in fans as this is the first time both the actors will be seen working opposite each other, and their leaked image from the shoot raised the excitement level of fans to a new extent.