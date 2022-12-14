Mumbai: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The movie is produced by Luv Films' Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The much-awaited film of Ranbir and Shraddha now has a title. The makers have revealed the meaning behind the abbreviation TJMM. The title has piqued the interest of the audience, but the excitement around the movie has been immense since it went on floors.

The makers shared the announcement video on social media Wednesday. "And the title is... Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo," read the post shared on the official Twitter page of T-Series.

The 42-second video gives a glimpse into the quirky world of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir and Shraddha, who have also lent their voice to the title song. Composer Pritam has scored the film's soundtrack which features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

READ | Makers tease title of Ranbir-Shraddha starrer Luv Ranjan film, Alia Bhatt tries to guess what TJ MM stand for

Luv Ranjan, who is known for directing hits like Pyaar ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has produced this one too along with Ankur Garg. The film has earlier faced production delays due to the pandemic and an unfortunate incident on the sets which led to huge losses for the producers. As the sets were being recreated, Ranbir utilised his time to shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on the occasion of Holi, March 8, 2023.