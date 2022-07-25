Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff will be seen headlining Screw Dheela bankrolled by Karan Johar. The makers on Monday morning announced the film with an action-packed video. The film will mark Tiger's second collaboration with Karan's Dharma Productions.

Tiger took to social media to announce his upcoming venture featuring Tiger in the lead. The action drama is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan. If reports are to be believed, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Tiger in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared Screw Dheela announcement video and wrote, "Punches hain tight, Par iska #ScrewDheela hai!😉 Bringing to you an action-packed entertainer - directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring yours truly! Coming soon..@karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_films."

Soon after the actor dropped the announcement video, fans bombarded his comment section with "Where is Rashmika Mandanna?" queries. Rashmika's casting in the film is highly speculated and the makers may announce details regarding her coming on-board soon.

READ | Did Tiger Shroff get injured during Ganapath shoot? His latest video leaves fans concerned

This will be Shroff's first project with Khaitan, known for films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2 and will next star in Ganapath, slated to be released later this year.