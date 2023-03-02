Hyderabad: The young and dynamic actor Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who turned another year older on Thursday, is not just a heartthrob for his looks but also for his electrifying dancing skills and impeccably impressive action sequences. Born on March 2nd, 1990, Tiger is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff. His effortless and fluid dance movements, precise timing, and signature style have helped him make a name for himself in the Indian film industry.

From his energetic and high-octane performances to his graceful and smooth moves, Tiger's dance numbers have set the bar high for aspiring dancers in the industry. As Tiger celebrates his 33rd birthday, it's the perfect time to take a closer look at some of the times when he has wowed the audience with his cool dance moves.

'Whistle Baja' - Heropanti (2014):

Tiger made his debut in Bollywood with the film 'Heropanti' and proved his mettle as a dancer with the song 'Whistle Baja'. The song showcased him performing various dance forms, including hip hop, b-boying, and contemporary, and his impeccable timing and swift movements were widely appreciated.

'Beat Pe Booty' - A Flying Jatt (2016):

One of the most iconic dance performances by Tiger came in the song "Beat Pe Booty" from the film ‘A Flying Jatt’. The song, choreographed by Remo D'Souza, featured him performing a high-energy dance routine that left the audience in awe. His flexibility and agility were on full display as he effortlessly pulled off some challenging moves.

'Jai Jai Shivshankar' - War (2019):

A popular dance number from the film 'War', this song features Tiger and Hrithik Roshan in a dance-off. 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' features an upbeat rhythm, and the choreography is both impressive and catchy. It has become a favourite at parties and weddings and is sure to get people grooving on the dance floor.

'The Hook Up Song' - Student of the Year 2 (2019):

Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt star in the groovy number, which is very popular among young people. With their sizzling chemistry and the catchy beats of the song, the actor demonstrates that he can match up to anyone.

'Casanova' - Music Video (2021):

In January 2021, Tiger Shroff released a music video 'Casanova', which features him showcasing his dancing skills. The song features Tiger's signature style, including his signature flips and jumps, and the choreography is both catchy and impressive. Upon release, the song became an instant hit among fans and received millions of views on social media. (ANI)