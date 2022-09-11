Hyderabad (Telangana): Former Union Minister and veteran actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju passed away on Sunday wee hours while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. He was 83 and is survived by his wife and three daughters. Raju was uncle of Baahubali star Prabhas with whom he shared close bond.

Krishnam Raju always spoke highly of his nephew and so did the latter. Prabhas had tremendous respect for his uncle which was evident from his interviews.

In a birthday post for Prabhas, his uncle had written that nothing gives him more happiness than watching him grow into the man that he has become today. Like a proud father, Krishnam Raju was looking forward to many more years of Prabhas conquering boundaries and breaking records. Prabhas will seemingly fulfill his uncle's dream of him conquering boundaries and breaking records. But, the actor would not be able to fulfill his uncle's heartfelt desire.

Earlier this year, Krishnam Raju in an interview had said that he wanted Prabhas to get married and settle down. Post Radhe Shyam's release, Krishnam Raju spoke about Prabahs' marriage and said,"I would love to see him getting married as early as possible. I want to play with his son or daughter."

READ | Krishnam Raju passes away: See Prabhas' rare pictures with his uncle from happy times

Krishnam Raju and Prabhas' relationship was like that of a father and a son. Prabhas, who is the son of Krishnam Raju's younger brother and producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju, followed his uncle's footsteps to become an actor. Krishnam Raju too stood by his side like a rock through ups and downs. The veteran actor was like a father figure to Prabhas after his father passed away in 2010.