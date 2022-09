Washington: Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying the best phase of her life, motherhood. On Tuesday morning, she treated her fans to a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie. In the image, Priyanka is seen tossing her little one into the air by holding her tightly.

In an adorable image, Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie are seen having some quality time together. Sharing the imaged on Instagram Stories, the Quantico star wrote, "My whole heart," in the caption. Just like her earlier posts, Priyanka has covered her daughter's face with a heart emoji.

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.