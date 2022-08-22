Hyderabad (Telangana): The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return with its 16th season. And as it happens every year, speculations around will Salman Khan return as Bigg Boss host are spreading like a wildfire. The latest buzz around the show hints that the makers of the show have even approached filmmaker Rohit Shetty to show.

Reports of Rohit Shetty replacing Salman Khan as Bigg Boss 16 host are going rife. While the makers are yet to announce the house's theme, contestants, reports of host's fee, and Salman replaced by Rohit have started doing the rounds.

While Rohit's stint as a Khatron Ke Khiladi host is also very successful, but Bigg Boss is a different ball game altogether. According to sources close to Rohit, he is not approached for Bigg Boss 16. The reports of Rohit Shetty replacing Salman Khan are completely untrue and the channel too has denied approaching the Simmba helmer for the show.

Another buzz round the show is Salman Khan charging Rs 1000 crore for Bigg Boss 15. The actor who was paid roughly Rs 350 crore as fees for the last season has reportedly demanded the payment thrice higher than the last season. If reports are to be believed, Khan will take home approximately Rs 1050 crore as the payment for hosting season 16. Let's wait and watch till the authentic figure comes out through trade pundits.

READ | Fire breaks out at Bigg Boss sets, no injuries reported

Names of supposed Bigg Boss 16 contestants are also part of the annual speculation spree. Celebrities who are reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 16 are Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Faisal Shaikh, Twinkle Kapoor, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani, Farmani Naaz and others. Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa who announced separation in July are also among the speculated list.