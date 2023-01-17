Hyderabad: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Abhishek Agarwal are now busy with their next production -- The Vaccine War. Pallavi Joshi, the National Award-winning actor and the wife of Vivek Agnihotri, is playing a crucial role in the film.

According to unit sources, the actor suffered injury on the sets of The Vaccine War while shooting in Hyderabad. Sources at the location told that a vehicle lost control and hit the actor. In spite of the injury, she completed her shot and then went for treatment at a local hospital, where she is reported to be doing well.

Pallavi is also bankrolling The Vaccine War. She plays the role of an Indian scientist in the film. She is one of the many who sacrificed their day and night for over two years to develop the vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the makers, the story is based on true events and on very important people, which makes Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri draw in a prominent star cast for the characters and has kept them a secret. The film is slated to release in cinemas on August 15, 2023 in 11 languages.

Speaking about The Vaccine War, Agnihotri earlier said, "When The Kashmir Files was postponed during COVID lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people."

"Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country." Moreover, he further added, "This will be India's first pure science film about a bio-war we had no idea about." The Vaccine War will be facing a big Bollywood clash with John Abraham's upcoming film 'Tariq' which is also based on a true story.