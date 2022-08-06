The Gray Man sequel in the works? Dhanush says, 'Lone Wolf is ready, are you?'
Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil actor Dhanush, whose role in the Hollywood film, The Gray Man came in for much appreciation, on Saturday dropped hints that led fans to believe that he would be a part of the sequel as well.
Taking to Twitter, Dhanush wrote: "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming. Lone Wolf is ready, are you?" and posted an audio clip containing a recording in his voice. In the recording, Dhanush is heard reciting the lines: "Six, this is Lone Wolf. I hear they are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice."
"Stop looking. You are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing left for you to look for. And if you find him first, then I will find you. Nothing personal."
The tweet by Dhanush, who plays the role of Avik San (also known as Lone Wolf), a deadly assassin in the film, has excited his fans who now strongly believe that the actor will be a part of the sequel as well. Interestingly, the Russo Brothers had already hinted at Dhanush's character making a return if they chose to expand The Gray Man universe.