Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, on Friday, unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Taking to Instagram, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shared the trailer which he captioned, "The trailer of #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives is here and it's your sneak peek into the glitz and grandeur of Season 2, streaming from the 2nd of September, only on Netflix."

Helmed by Uttam Domale, the show will feature actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavna Pandey, actor Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari and Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh in the lead roles. Apart from them, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Pandey, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, rapper Badshah and Karan Johar will be having guest appearance cameos in the upcoming season.

From star-studded cameos and drool-worthy vacations to groundbreaking fights and truckloads of hot gossip, the women are ready for a raging season 2! Tackling lies, love and life beyond 40, these friends who have stuck together for 25 years are ready to enter a new phase in their lives.

The new season of the show is all set to stream from September 2, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Produced by Karan Johar, the show will showcase the daily routine of some famous Bollywood celebrities and their luxurious lives. The first season of the show was out in November 2020 and faced a lot of backlash on social media, meanwhile, fans have been waiting for the second season of the show for a very long time.