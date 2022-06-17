Hyderabad (Telangana): Fans of megastar Rajinikanth can rejoice as the title of his new film has been revealed as Jailer by Sun Pictures. After teasing fans with an update, the makers of Rajinikanth's forthcoming drama disclosed the title for the icon's 169th film on Friday.

The makers also unveiled the first-look title poster, which features a bloodstained sword hanging from the ceiling. Apart from the ferocious weapon, little more has been revealed about the crux. According to the poster, Jailer would be an action drama with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Despite negative reviews, Nelson Dilipkumar's previous film Beast, starring Vijay, earned well at the box office, so hopes for Jailer are high. Jailer is Nelson Dilipkumar's first-ever collaboration with Rajinikanth.

While details related to the cast and plot of the film are under wraps, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu have all been said to be in talks for crucial roles. Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar has also revealed that he is working on the film and that his parts with Rajinikanth will be shot in Bengaluru or Mysuru.

