Hyderabad: As superstar Rajinikanth turned a year older on Monday, Shah Rukh Khan extended birthday wishes to Thalaiva on his big day. SRK took to social media to share a throwback picture with Rajinikanth to wish him well on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, SRK shared a picture with Rajinjikath which is seemingly from Nayanthara's wedding held in June 9 this year. SRK penned a warm birthday wish for Rajini and wrote, "To the coolest, swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday."

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's birthday was celebrated with pomp and galore across Tamil Nadu with a group of fans in Madurai cutting a cake weighing 73 kg and 15 feet in length. His co-actors and colleagues and superstars of the South film industry too took to social media to wish Rajinikanth as he turned a year older today. Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan also wished Rajini on his 72nd birthday.

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, the megastar is widely regarded as one of the most successful and popular actors in the history of Indian cinema. Known for his uniquely styled lines and idiosyncrasies in films, he has a huge fanbase across the country, especially in the South, where he enjoys a cult following.

READ | On 72nd birthday of Rajinikanth, have a look at 5 of his best performances

The Government of India honored him with Padma Bhushan in 2000, Padma Vibhushan in 2016, India's third and second highest civilian honors, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019 for his contributions to Indian cinema.

The iconic actor will be next seen in action in the upcoming movie Jailor directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie will be released in April 2023 and the Superstar will share screen space with Ramya Krishnan, Shivraj Kumar and Yogi Babu.