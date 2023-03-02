Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Thursday treated his fans by sharing a couple of pictures from his workout session on his official Instagram handle. The actor giving a sneak peek of his chiselled body captioned the post as: Arm day!! The first picture was a solo picture, while the second one was with Dr Minash Gabriel, his physical therapist.

In the picture, the Superstar of Tollywood left his fans in awe of his toned physique. The actor deceives his age with his fitness and has an in-home gym with personalised gym equipment. Taking to the comment section, fans of the actor heaped praises, with one writing: Raising temperatures with his hotness. "Hollywood Range Loading," a social media user commented. "A perfect superstar in India," another one wrote.

In the pictures, the Telugu star was seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt paired with grey shorts. He completed his look with maroon shoes. After a 12-year hiatus, Mahesh Babu has reconnected with director Trivikram for a professional project. Southern megastar Mahesh Babu has also made an announcement on his upcoming film under the direction of SS Rajamouli, much to the delight of his fans.

The movie, which was written by Rajamouli's father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, is said to be based on actual events, and the most recent rumour is that Mahesh Babu and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will star in it together. The adventure drama, tentatively titled "SSMB29," is expected to begin production during the first half of 2023. According to media reports, Deepika and Mahesh would be collaborating for the first time on this project.

