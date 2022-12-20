Hyderabad: Marathi actor Tejaswini Pandit revealed a horrifying incident from her struggling days. The actor said that during her initial days in showbiz, her house owner made a "direct offer" and asked for sexual favours in exchange of rent.

The actor in an interview has said that a corporator in Pune, who owned the apartment, allegedly made an offer for a quid pro quo arrangement involving sexual favours. The incident took place in 2009-10 when she was living in a rented apartment in Pune's Sinhagad Road area.

"At that time, only one or two movies of mine had been released. The apartment was owned by a corporator. When I reached his office to pay rent, he made a direct offer to me… There was a glass of water on the table, I picked it up and threw it on his face," said the actor.

She further revealed that ash did not enter this profession to do "such things." The 36-year-old actor, who is currently busy promoting her new web series Athang, further added, "I would not have stayed in a rental apartment. I would have brought homes and cars and whatnot."

In retrospect, Tejaswini thinks that the incident would have happened to her for two reasons. Either he judged the actor because of her profession or her weak financial position. Lookin back to what all she had to face in the beginning of her career, was a "learning experience" for the actor.

Meanwhile, Tejaswini is also producing Athang which according to her is a brave story. The actor had earlier said that she is thrilled to back an innovative concept and associate with it not only as an actor but as a creator. The series will be streaming on Planet Marathi OTT.