Hyderabad: Team RRR, comprising SS Rajamouli, his wife Rama, song composer Keeravaani, and his family, returned to Hyderabad after Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for the Best Original Song. They arrived at the airport in Shamshabad early on Friday amid strict security and were greeted enthusiastically by fans and wellwishers. On the other side, numerous journalists attempted to speak with the RRR crew, wherein Rajamouli responded with Jai Hind.

With their cameras and microphones pointed at them, the paparazzi were also present in force to retrieve reactions to their Oscar victory. On Friday, actor Ram Charan also return home, although he didnt travel straight to Hyderabad. Ram Charan of RRR fame, also landed amid a commotion on Friday morning at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. He is slated to remain in Delhi, the national capital, till Friday night.

Ram Charan was all grins as he made his way through the crowd

Ram Charan was all grins as he made his way through the crowd, with folded hands and waved at his fans. During his visit to Delhi, the actor is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and speak at a colloquium organised by a news magazine before returning to his hometown- Hyderabad. He is expected to visit Hyderabad tonight.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga

Earlier, after RRR's historic win at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, south superstar Jr NTR returned to India. The actor arrived in Hyderabad late Tuesday night and was met by a sea of fans as he exited the airport. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga, executive producer of the documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers, arrived at Mumbai Airport early Friday to a resounding welcome.

