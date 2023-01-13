Hyderabad: Renowned Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Thursday reacted to the news claiming that Rakhi Sawant has changed her name to 'Rakhi Sawant Fatima' after marrying her boyfriend Adil Khan. Speculations about Rakhi converting into Isalm went rife after their marriage certificate surfaced online.

Nasreen, who has been vocal about her views on Islam, took to Twitter to express her opinion on Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan's marriage. Taking to the microblogging site, Nasreen said Islam needs to "evolve" and accept cross-faith unions.

Reacting to Rakhi adding Fatima to her name, Nasreen wrote, "Even Rakhi Sawant had to convert to Islam because she married a man who happened to be a Muslim. Like other religions, Islam must be evolved and accept marriages between Muslims and non-Muslims."

She further added, "Islam must be evolved and accept critical scrutiny, free speech, prophet's cartoons, women's equality, atheism, secularism, rationalism, non-Muslim's rights, human rights, civilization etc. Otherwise, it will have no place in the modern society." When being trolled for her comment on prophets, Nasreen replied, "He had 13 wives including a 6-year-old child and his daughter in law. Do you want to follow his principles?"

Nasreen left Bangladesh in 1994 in the wake of death threats by fundamentalist outfits for her alleged anti-Islamic views. Since then she has been living in exile.

Meanwhile, Rakhi on Wednesday took to her Instagram to post that she had got married to Adil in 2022. She also shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, last year. "Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil," the 44-year-old captioned the post.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj. The two even appeared together in Salman Khan's reality show Big Boss 15. Rakhi parted ways with her boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi long back and the relationship reportedly ended on a sour note.