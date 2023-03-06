Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation, Tamil actress Anicka Vijayi Vikramman took to Instagram to share a series of battered and bruised pictures of herself after her ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai attacked her. The actress took to social media to share carousel posts of injuries inflicted by her ex-partner. In the post shared by her, she wrote: "Inspite of leaving these incidents behind I ve been receiving threatening calls and me and my family is being degraded continuously. The last pic was clicked before my ex boyfriend s attack on me I was very excited to show my hair cut anyways it’s in the past. I ll start posting pics from this week. I missed insta."

In no time the post went viral, sending shockwaves across the Tamil film fraternity and her fans. Many users took to the comment section to show solidarity with the actress in this difficult time. "I have never commented on your posts and I only want to say I'm from the USA and I'm a part-time professional photographer. You are one of the most beautiful clients I've ever seen. And the fact that this animal did this to you Grieves and saddens my heart that he would treat someone as beautiful you as you are, inside and out. I know you have so many good virtues and qualities especially love and forgiveness. I am praying for you that one day you will forgive him. there is a curse that eventually comes on those who refuse to forgive and I believe that only with God's help can we do that. Forgiveness is sometimes very difficult but it is also very freeing and assures that you are free from him forever. You say the word karma, which I do not use, but we believe the same thing with the fact that a person reaps what they sow. it will come back to him. again thank you for your courage and your bravery and sharing your pictures with the world," said a user.

"Hope you get justice and bravo on coming out on this. Post his picture too and follow up with cyber crime too. Sorry for this and hope you get and you family get the strength to pursue this," said another. In the images shared by Anicka, one can see a bruised face with blood clots around the eyes. The actress even shared screenshots of their chat of the time when she reportedly forgave him after he had attacked her for the first time in the past.

The actress is currently in Hyderabad and says she has finally recovered and is back on doing shoots. She has filed a police complaint, while her former boyfriend remains absconding.

