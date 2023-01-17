Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday, unveiled the first look motion poster of actor Tabu from their upcoming action thriller film Bholaa. Tabu's first look from Bholaa seemingly floored fans who are anticipating "another blockbuster" from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the motion poster which he captioned, "Ek khaaki. Sau shaitaan. #TabuInBholaa." In the motion poster, Tabu could be seen donning a cop avatar and exuding major boss lady vibes. Soon after Ajay shared the motion poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Tabu ji fir se ek baar Box office pe bawal machane ko taiyar hai," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Blockbuster loading."

At 52, Tabu continues to get meaty roles and impress audience and critics alike with her performances. Last year, she delivered back-to-back hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. She also appeared in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's debut directorial film Kuttey alongside Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sensharmaa and Radhika Madan. The film hit the big screens on January 12, 2023.

Coming back to Bholaa, the makers recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

Ajay has helmed the film, which will also feature Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runwav 34 in 2022.

Meanwhile, Tabu recently gathered a lot of praises for her performance in the action film Kuttey. She will also be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in a new film titled The Crew. The Crew is touted as a laugh-riot set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.