Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ankita Lokhande, who is known for her role in television serial Pavitra Rishta, will be seen opposite actor Randeep Hooda in the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The film is based on the life of politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It also features Amit Sial in an important role.

After making her place in the TV industry, she entered Bollywood with the movies such as Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actor says she is always interested in doing challenging roles and she found the story of the movie inspiring to be part of it.

Ankita says: "I love essaying challenging and pivotal characters that not just take the narrative forward but also leave an impact on the audience. Swatantra Veer Savarkar is one such inspiring story that needs to be told and I'm happy to be associated with it".

Randeep, who made his debut with Monsoon Wedding, got a lot of popularity with films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Rang Rasiya, Jism 2 and many more. With Swatantra Veer Savarkar, he is making a debut as a director and will also be playing the titular role in the film.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar is conceptualised by Sandeep Singh, and it is written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep Hooda. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, Producers Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Sam Khan. It is all set to release on May 26, 2023.