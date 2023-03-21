Hyderabad: After scores of wedding festivities, newlyweds Swara and Fahad attended Walima at Bareilly, which is Fahad's hometown. For the event, the Bollywood actor wore a beige outfit created by a Pakistani designer. The couple had earlier organised a reception party in New Delhi, while the Walima was hosted by the groom's family In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

For the second wedding reception, Swara opted for a beige lehenga by Ali Xeeshan, a Pakistani designer. She wore a big nose ring and matha patti to complete her look. Fahad, on the other hand, wore a white sherwani, a white and golden dupatta, and a golden kurta.

Taking to Twitter, the Ranjhanaa actor tweeted: My Walima outfit came all the way from Lahore via Dubai- Bombay-Delhi finally to Bareilly! I've long been in awe of #AliXeeshan #AliXeeshanTheatreStudio's skill. I began to admire him as a person when I spoke with him on the phone about wearing his artwork at Walima because of his kindness and generosity.

The actor shared a couple of pictures of hers in the beautiful lehenga. As soon as the actor dropped pictures on Twitter, her fans thronged the comment section with fire and love emoticons. A fan of her commented: "its gorgeous and you look even more gorgeous in it." Another user wrote: "Looking absolutely wonderful and congratulations Swara. Lots of happiness for you and Fahad."

"It was the best outfit among all! What finery of craft! Congratulations again," said another user. Complimenting her looks, a Twitterati wrote: Amazing outfit and you are looking out of this world in it. Swara and Fahad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, Samajwadi party's youth branch, had earlier registered their marriage in court on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. They celebrated it by holding many events that included rituals from each of their religions.

