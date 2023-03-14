Hyderabad: Treating her fans to her wedding looks, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to share pictures from her wedding festivities. The Ranjhanaa actress looked stunning in a red banarasi saree with traditional jewellery and flowers in her hair. The actress oozed a Telugu bride's vibe.

The Carnatic evening saw in attendance Swara's close friends and family members. After a fun haldi ceremony followed by mehendi and sangeet, the Veere Di Wedding actress hosted the musical night. The occasion was graced by vocalist Sudha Raghuraman, who performed live on stage.

Swara Bhasker looks ethereal as Telugu bride, dons red saree with mathapatti and flowers in hair

Swara shared a number of pictures and videos from the Monday celebration on her Instagram Stories. She opted for a red and golden saree for the special day. "Channelling Telugu Brides," she wrote sharing her picture in the bridal attire. The actress completed her look with a nose ring, mathapatti, south-Indian style necklace and matching earrings. The Bollywood diva foregoed a pallu but didn't forget to add that south Indian touch with flowers in her hair.

On the other hand, her partner activist-politician Fahad Ahmad was seen in a neutral colour kurta pyjama paired with a beige Nehru jacket. The two looked stunning together. Actor Swara Bhasker registered her marriage with Fahad Ahmad, whom she had met at a protest site, last month. March second week saw a grand celebration for their family and friends with Hindu traditional marriage festivities scheduled over a week from 11th to 16th of March.

Swara Bhasker looks ethereal as Telugu bride, dons red saree with mathapatti and flowers in hair

The decor for the night was also done in a traditional South Indian way with marigold and white flowers dangling from tree barks and suspended threads. She also shared a video of Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghuraman performing on stage saying that the singer had added magic to their wedding celebrations.

Also read: Swara-Fahad host mehendi and sangeet, spam social media with pictures and videos from pre-wedding festivities