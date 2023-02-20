Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker married political activist Fahad Ahmad on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act is known. The couple is yet to have an elaborate celebration in March. Before that, the students of Aligarh Muslim University are planning to host a Dawat-e-Walima (reception) for the newlyweds as Fahad is an AMU alumnus.

Swara and Fahad's Dawat-e-Walima in AMU, however, caused ripples in the campus. Former AMU student union president Faizul Hasan announced Dawat-e-Walima for the couple. The announcement met with opposition from former AMU student union Vice President Nadeem Ansari who is demanding action on Swara and Fahad's Dawat-e-Walima being held on AMU campus.

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad reception in AMU causes dispute in AMU

While Faizul said that the dawat for Swara and Fahad will be held soon, Nadeem said that such activities should not be encouraged on the campus as it does not suit an educational institute like AMU. He further said that Swara and Fahad's marriage is not Islamically valid. Nadeem also said that the Shaheen Bagh and Tukde Tukde gang members can potentially turn the dawat into an opportunity to raise anti-national slogans on campus. He asked the administration to take cognizance of this and deice accordingly as they will be responsible for the aftermath.

Meanwhile, Swara and Fahad are gearing up to have a grand celebration next month. The couple, who met at a rally in 2020, dated for a while before they registered their wedding in court last month. Fahad and Swara announced their union via a social media post on February 16. (With agency inputs)