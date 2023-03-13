Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Sunday hosted two marriage functions, the first being a fun-filled mehendi ceremony in the morning followed by a sangeet in the evening. The couple had invited folk singer Deene Khan to grace the occasion. Swara and Fahad shared the pictures on their respective social media handles in the Story section under the hashtag #SwaadAnusaar.

Swara and Fahad host mehendi and sangeet, spam social media with pictures and videos from the event

The couple sure knows how to turn any traditional wedding function from tedious to fun. After their Haldi-cum-Holi function, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad had a joyous mehendi. The Ranjhanaa actress opted for an orange-coloured Anarkali. She wore a mang tika and big jhumkas to complete her look. The actress styled her hair in a sleek bun, while her soon-to-be-husband Fahad donned a light blue kurta paired with white pyjamas. The political activist completed her look with a white-coloured koti.

Swara and Fahad host mehendi and sangeet, spam social media with pictures and videos from the event

Swara took to her Instagram account to share a candid video from the mehendi ceremony wherein she can be seen feasting on a chat. The actress on spotting the camera exclaimed that she is having a chaat at her own wedding before bursting into laughter. The two also shared pictures of their mehendis.

Swara-Fahad host mehendi and sangeet, spam social media with pictures and videos from pre-wedding festivities

For the sangeet ceremony held in the evening, Swara changed into a dark green floral lehenga. The Veere Di Wedding actress took to Instagram to share the venue and the decor of the musical night. In one picture captioned as Sangeet Ready, we see two floral chairs kept at the backdrop of a beautiful village setting. For the sangeet, Swara and Fahad twinned in green as Fahad opted for the same colour kurta pyjamas.

Swara and Fahad host mehendi and sangeet, spam social media with pictures and videos from the event

Also read: Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad groove to desi beats, actor floats wedding hashtag SwaadAnusaar