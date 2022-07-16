Hyderabad (Telangana): Sushmita Sen's former boyfriend Rohman Shawl has reacted to Lalit Modi making his relationship with Sushmita Sen public via a social media post. Rohman also took to social media to share a cryptic post that is supposedly defending his former ladylove amid backlash over dating Lalit Modi.

Sushmita started dating model Rohman Shawl, whom she met on Instagram in 2018. The couple announced their separation last year. The breakup, however, did not stop them from sharing a cordial relationship and Rohman's reaction to her dating Lalit Modi is proof of the same.

Talking to a webloid, Rohman has said that there is no room for doubting Sushmita's choice. The model-turned-actor said, "Let's be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it." Sushmita and Rohman parted ways after three years of being together.

On Friday, Rohman also shared a cryptic note on social media. Taking to Instagram, Rohman shared a note on his story, which reads, "Kisi par hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaaye to Hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan wo nahi, tum ho!! #SpreadLoveNotHate".

Rohman Shawl shares cryptic note after Lalit Modi announced he is dating Sushmita Sen

READ | Will you accept Lalit Modi as a son-in-law? Sushmita Sen's father answers

The model took an indirect dig at the trollers for mocking her ex-girlfriend on social media. The Biwi No. 1 actor is currently facing a lot of backlash on social media, due to her 10-year age gap with her rumoured boyfriend IPL founder Lalit Modi.

Lalit Modi made an announcement on social media that he is in a relationship with the Main Hoon Naa actor on Thursday night. Following this, social media was flooded with reactions and trolls. People were waiting for Sushmita to give a confirmation.

Dismissing all the marriage rumours with Modi, the Sirf Tum actor recently shared a picture on her Instagram account, to which she captioned, "NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love!".

Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, whom he married in October of 1991. They had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. He is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Minal died of cancer in 2018. Whereas, Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 46-year-old actor will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming crime thriller series Aarya Season 3.